Brad Pitt Heartbroken He Couldn’t Be With Knox & Vivienne For Disneyland B-Day Celebration

Brad Pitt was so sad he couldn’t celebrate twins Knox and Vivienne’s birthday at Disneyland, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Is his split with Angelina Jolie hitting him hard?

Brad Pitt has been missing some major life moments with his kids and it reportedly was super hard on him. “Brad could not be happier that Shiloh has this new Namibia animal rescue center, she loves animals so this is huge for her,” a friend of the 53 year-old star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Brad’s ex Angelina Jolie jetted their daughter Shiloh, 11, down to Namibia to open a wildlife sanctuary in her name. “Of course he would have loved to be there to see her face on the first visit,” the insider said, “but the most important thing to him is that his daughter is happy.”

Angelina also took twins Knox Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for a fabulous day at Disneyland for their 9th birthday. Brad reportedly totally understood why he couldn’t be there, but he’d have been over the moon to be a part of such happy memories. “The same goes for the twins, he’d have loved to be there for their Disney birthday party but he was thrilled to see they had such a good time,” the source told us.

“There’s plenty of time in the future to take them to Disneyland,” the insider continued. “He has his own celebration planned and he’s more than happy to have it out of the spotlight, he much prefers interacting with his kids in private, anyway. That doesn’t mean it isn’t painful for him, any divorced parent knows how hard it is to miss out on special moments. And it’s got to be extra painful to miss the twins birthday party because this time last year they were still a family.”

