‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Reveals Wedding Plans: When She Wants To Marry Her Fiance

Rachel Lindsay is one happily engaged woman! ‘The Bachelorette’ star revealed on the red carpet at the ESPYs that she’s already making wedding plans and says her nuptials will happen ‘sooner than later.’ OMG!

Rachel Lindsay, 31, may not have had her engagement ring on when she walked the red carpet at the 2017 ESPYs on July 12, but she’s head over heels in love with the man she met on her season of The Bachelorette and is already thinking about her wedding! “We actually haven’t talked about a date because we just want to get to know each other. We’re like when can we be in public? When can we go to the grocery store, grab coffee, go to the movies?” she told E! News. “I’m thinking maybe next year, the end of next year maybe. We’re not rushing it but sooner than later.”

Unlike any other Bachelorette before her, Lindsay was able to reveal that she’s engaged before her season even premiered. She just couldn’t hold it in! Even though she’s been having to keep her relationship a secret before the finale, Rachel isn’t being shy about her love for her fiance. “It’s no secret I found the one at this point, so I’m really, really excited,” Rachel told Entertainment Tonight. “I did genuinely fall in love on the show. I’m still in love.” She is too cute! You can tell she can’t wait to go public with her man!

We don’t know much about the finale, but we have see Rachel’s gorgeous gown. She’ll be wearing a stunning silver gown with a thigh-high slit. Rachel’s down to the final four — Eric, Dean, Bryan, and Peter — and she’s getting ready for hometown dates. Whose proposal will she accept? Only a few weeks left until we find out! The Bachelorette finale airs Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think Rachel chooses? Let us know!