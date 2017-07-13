Nordstrom Early Access Anniversary Sale Sneak Peek: Everything You Need To Know

The Nordstrom Early Access Anniversary Sale starts July 13th & you can get a sneak peek of the incredible sale, which officially starts on July 21st. It’s the biggest sale of the year & all the items go fast, so you better plan now!

The Nordstrom Early Access Anniversary Sale started July 13th, but you must be a Nordstrom cardholder to start shopping early. Nordstrom cardholders get exclusive access to thousands of new items at reduced prices before the Anniversary Sale, which officially starts on July 21st. If you’re not a cardholder and you don’t want one, don’t worry, because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale opens to the the public on July 21st and ends August 6th, with prices going up on August 7th. This sale is always the greatest day of the year because the deals are unbelievable and the prices are incredible. Plus, you get FREE shipping & returns on everything. If you want a heads start on the sale and want to plan your shopping, we rounded up a sneak peek of all the best deals you need to know about!

1. Stuart Weitzman Boots

Sale Price: $499

After Sale: $798

2. Rag & Bone

Sale Price: $249.90-$459.90

After Sale: $375-$695

3. Vince Slip-Ons

Sale Price: $176.90-$329.90

After Sale: $265-$495

4. Theory

Sale Price: $229.90-$329.90

After Sale: $345-$495

5. BOSS

Sale Price: $183.90-$394.90

After Sale: $275-$595

6. Eileen Fisher

Sale Price: $118.90-$259.90

After Sale: $178-$388

7. Ted Baker London

Sale Price: $58.90-$149.90

After Sale: $89-$229

8. UGG

Sale Price: $79.90-$164.90

After Sale: $119.95-$249.95

9. Madewell

Sale Price: $52.90-$129.90

After Sale: $79.50-$198

10. J. Crew

Sale Price: $25.90-$165.90

After Sale: $39.50-$258

These are just a few of the many amazing deals that are yet to come from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. From denim under $100 to huge deals on top designers, you do not want to miss out on a single deal! What do you guys think of these deals? Are you excited to SHOP them all?