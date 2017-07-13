Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet — See Your Fave Athletes

Did these athletes forget their uniforms? Nah, it’s just the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards! From Olympic medalists to NFL MVPs, check out the gallery of your favorite celebs walk the red carpet.

We’re used to seeing these athletes covered in sweat, grass stains, and even sometimes blood. But for the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, every pro worth his or her salt put their uniforms away and put their most fashionable foot forward. Some chose the laid-back California lifestyle while others opted for something a little fancier. From tuxedos to T-shirts, this red carpet has seen it all!

The highlight of the summer is once again hosted by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. “Super excited and honored to three-peat and host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports 2017,” said the hunk to Variety. “Kids, get ready…three times the slime coming your way.” If that’s not a good enough reason to tune-in on July 16, then how about watching leading nominees Serena Williams, Tom Brady, and Steph Curry get drenched in front of a live audience? These professionals always look so tough on their turf but that’s all going to change once the green goo cannons come out.

The night is made up of 12 categories, including Favorite Male/Female Athlete, King/Queen Of Swag, Sickest Moves on the basketball court or football field. Be prepared to watch seriously sick videos of BMX stars doing tricks that you should NOT try at home, which also happens to be another category — Don’t Try This At Home. Be sure to catch all the action this coming Sunday (the 16th)!

