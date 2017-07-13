National French Fry Day: Free Fries At McDonalds & More Epic Deals

Today is YOUR day, french fry lovers! July 13 is National French Fry Day, and McDonalds, Burger King and more restaurants are offering up sweet deals. Check ’em out here!

National French Fry Day is HERE! Tons of restaurants and fast food chains have amazing deals where you can get free and discounted fries on July 13, and we’re here to fill you in on them all. At McDonald’s, all you have to do is download the app to order and you’ll get a free Medium french fries — and what’s even better is that this deal lasts through Sept.7, so you have all summer long to cash in. Burger King isn’t offering up anything for free, but you can get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and a small french fries for just $3.49. Ummm, not too shabby! If you want free curly fries from Arby’s, all you have to do is order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich…and you’ll get a drink, too.

Select Dairy Queen locations are also selling small fries for $1, and at Bob Evan’s, if you just download and print a simple coupon, you’ll get a free order of sweet potato fries. If you have a BurgerFi near you, all you have to do is get a hot dog or burger and you’ll be rewarded with free fries. One of the best deals of them all, though, has to be Houlihan’s — the chain restaurant has bottomless fries all day long! You do have to purchase the first round, but then you can keep ordering and ordering and you won’t be charged!

Here are some more deals:

Carl’s Jr.: Get a free small fry and beverage with the purchase of a $6 burger if you sign up for the restaurants email list.

Pizza Hut: For just $19.99, you can get 24 wings with sauce and two orders of waffle fries if you use the coupon code YWM.

Steak ‘n Shake: Just order $25 worth of gift cards and you’ll get a double steakburger, regular soft drink AND french fries for FREE.

Wienerschnitzel: Throughout July, you can use this coupon to get $1 off chili cheese fries.

Wingstop: Sign up for Wingstop’s ‘The Club’ and you’ll get a free order of french fries.

Wing Zone: Get 15 wings, plus ranch and french fries for just $11.99 if you use the coupon code 1465.

