Miley Cyrus Reveals If She’ll Ever Smoke Weed Again — & Uses A Justin Bieber Quote To Do It

It’s been more than two months since Miley Cyrus quit smoking weed, and she’s holding strong — but is it for good? In a new interview, she quotes her buddy Justin Bieber to reveal the truth!

Miley Cyrus, 24, totally reinvented herself in 2017, which included giving up marijuana and starting fresh. Back in May, the 24-year-old revealed that she had recently quit smoking, and in her new Harper’s Bazaar interview, she says she’s still going strong. However, that doesn’t mean she’ll never light up again! “Just for now,” she tells the mag. “To quote the wise Justin Bieber, ‘Never say never.’ But right now, I want to be clear.” LOL, Miley and Justin are longtime pals, so we love that she pulled out one of his best songs to get her point across on this one! A few years ago, Miley was very open about how often she smoked weed, so this is a huge lifestyle change.

Of course, this isn’t the only thing Miley’s changed in recent years — her style has also transformed drastically, and she’s softened up her look in a major way. She also got back together with Liam Hemsworth, 27, after two years apart. The pair called in quits in Sept. 2013, then shocked everyone when they got back together at the end of 2015. Their rekindled romance first went public when they took a New Year’s 2016 trip to Australia, and after a few months, they did nothing to hide that they were back together. Now, an Instagram pic of the two of them together is a common occurrence!

Liam actually just posted a photo with Miley to his social media account on July 9, in which they’re cozying up in bed together while smirking for the camera. The best part, though, was the caption, where he referred to her as his “little angel.” Is it time for the wedding yet?!

