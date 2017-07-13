Miley Cyrus Is The Ultimate Flower Child On Fresh-Faced ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Cover

Miley Cyrus is officially back & better than ever & we’re freaking out over her cover for ‘Harper’s BAZAAR.’ She looks like the ultimate flower child on the fresh-faced cover & talks all about her fashion transformation.

It’s official, Miley Cyrus, 24, has gone back to her country roots. After taking a hiatus from her wild ‘Dead Petz’ phase, Miley has done a full 180 and she graced the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR 150th Anniversary issue looking flawless. She looks like the old Miley on the two mag covers. One features her sitting in a cozy sweater with absolutely no makeup on and a flower crown around her head. The other cover features Miley smiling her bright white flashy smile, wearing a gorgeous gray Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello sequin dress. Aside from the covers, the outfits in the spread are even better and we’re obsessed with the entire feature. What do you guys think?

We’re so happy to see Miley back and this photoshoot is everything! She’s pictured laying in a field wearing a bunch of different floral outfits. In one photo she’s lying on a giant flower bed wearing a sheer Versace top & matching skirt with sequin embellishments all over it. Some of our other favorite looks were the floral sheer maxi dress, cozy sweater, and red velvet heart cutout dress.

Aside from the photos, Miley had so much to say about her transformation and she explained that she does her own makeup, which is usually minimal, and she rarely puts any on at all. “It became something that was expected of me. I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue. In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F**k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.” Miley continued, “Even at the Met Gala, everyone had their boobs out, everyone had their ass out, so what’s punk about that now? It’s more punk actually for me to not.” Wow, we couldn’t agree with her more!

What do you guys think of Miley’s cover story — are you as obsessed as we are?