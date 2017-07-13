Miley Cyrus Had Serious Beef With ‘Hannah Montana’ Co-Star: But Who Was It?

Miley Cyrus’ grandma spilled the beans during her granddaughter’s ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ shoot that Miley used to have problems with a ‘Hannah Montana’ costar. Who!?

Mammie has all the good gossip! Miley Cyrus‘ grandma attended her photoshoot for the August issue of Harper’s Bazaar and accidentally let some secrets spill to the interviewer. Oops. While Miley, 24, was busy getting glam, the two women discussed how sensitive she actually is, despite her tough persona. Apparently that’s a trait she’s had since childhood. Mammie (real name Loretta Jean Palmer Finley) told the interviewer that Miley apparently attempted to “win over an unfriendly costar back in her Hannah Montana days.” Um…who?

Sorry, Mammie’s not going to make that mistake. Miley’s beloved grandma declined to mention who she was talking about, but only told the mag that Miley’s “not confrontational…She just wanted the girl to like her.” Okay, so it was a girl. That narrows down the Hannah Montana cast a bit. But definitely not enough. There were 100 episodes of Hannah Montana before it went off the air; there’s a lot of actresses in that group. We’d absolutely die if it was Emily Osment, aka Lilly. How sad would that be?

Unfortunately, Mammie didn’t reveal any other deeply-guarded Disney Channel secrets. Miley’s interview focused mainly on her changing look and sound. After a period of wild clothing, dancing, and music, she’s gravitating toward a softer persona. Miley doesn’t want anyone to think that she’s shedding a persona, though. She believes that she’s still a role model after twerking, and even if she’s not smoking weed right now, she’s going to listen to the “wise Justin Bieber” and “never say never.” Hear, hear!

