Miley Cyrus Defends Wild Past: My Twerking Days Didn’t Make Me Less Of A Role Model

For those of you who thought Miley Cyrus changed, she wants you to know that she’s always been the same person. In a new interview, Miley addressed the backlash she received during her twerking days. And, her explanation is very intriguing.

Miley Cyrus, 24, is setting the record straight on what exactly went on during her foam finger, Flaming Lips, twerking days. And, she’s defending all of her layers. The singer — who covers the August issue of Harpers Bazaar in a love-themed photoshoot — went into deep detail about her wild phase, the kickback from fans and how her Disney days played a role in molding her mind. “I feel really kind of far away from that person,” Miley says to the mag about her twerking days. “I just want people to see that this is who I am right now. I’m not saying I’ve never been myself,” she clarifies. “Who I was on the last record was really who I am. It’s just myself has been a lot of different people because I change a lot.” Preach, girl.

Miley went on to explain that getting told “you’ve changed,” has a negative reputation. However, it shouldn’t be that way. “People get told that it’s a bad thing to change,” she says. “Like, people will say, ‘You’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time.” And, that’s an important revelation for a singer, who’s in an industry where staying the same will land you on the back burner of entertainment.

“People were so shocked by some of the things that I did,” Miley continues, referencing her twerking days. Then, she puts things into perspective. “It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men,” she points out about her Hannah Montana days as a child actress. “I didn’t want to become any sort of man hater because I love all humans; I am a humanitarian… Beyoncé said, ‘Girls run the world,’ and that was an important thing to say because I think subconsciously we are beaten down to believe that it isn’t true our whole lives. It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be.” Amen.

While the pushback from fans was quite harsh, regarding Miley’s foam finger days, there was one person who enjoyed the singer’s outspoken phase.“I liked it,” Miley’s “Mammie,” Loretta Jean Palmer Finley, admitted. Her grandmother was on set during her Harper’s Bazaar shoot. And, Miley’s thoughts? — “It’s really scary sometimes, someone saying, ‘This is who I am,’” she explains. “People have known me since I was so young, they think they know me. “I heard so many comments like, ‘We just want Miley back.’ But you can’t tell me who that is. I’m right here.”

Further into the interview, Miley explains that some reflecting [after her wild times, including her Nicki Minaj controversy] opened her eyes to the pressures she faced while coming up in the industry. Miley reveals to the mag that she retreated by going on tour with the Flaming Lips; and then moved to Malibu, where she has a rainbow-colored recording studio and a collection of pigs. In that time, the singer realized that it had been quite a while since she really analyzed her surroundings. “There’s so much I don’t remember about being a child entertainer because it was so much to keep in my brain,” Miley admits. “It’s like anything when you are in it. I didn’t realize how much pressure I was under and how that shaped me until, like, this year.”

Miley’s candid interview was the first time she’s really opened up about her past. And, we’re loving this new layer of her, although we will never say the singer has “changed.” Point taken, Miley!

