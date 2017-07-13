Michael Bublé’s Wife Confirms ‘The Worst Is Over’ In 3-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Battle

Luisana Lopilato opened up about the harrowing struggle with cancer her sweet 3-year-old son, Noah Bublé, had to endure. After so much pain, Noah’s thankfully recovering with flying colors!

Michael Bublé‘s wife, Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, spoke out for the first time since their toddler, Noah Bublé, was diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer in 2016. Luisana spoke to famed Argentinian journalist Susana Giménez in a July 12 interview, sharing the amazing news about little Noah’s health. Luisana confirmed that “the worst is over” in Noah’s health scare, and that his cancer is in remission. Amazing! Their little boy is feeling better and better with every passing day. She opened up about the horrible way that the family discovered his cancer, and what she and Michael, as parents, have been going through.

“For any parent it is devastating to hear such news (Noah’s cancer diagnosis),” Luisana told Susana. “It was very strong. Everything came to us, all the prayers and the calls. The only thing that got me through is faith, from the first moment. You had to be positive and let God do what he does. There was no week in which we did not go to church. Every night I ask for strength to move on.”

Their situation was so scary. A pediatrician in Argentina thought Noah had the mumps, but a second opinion revealed a mass in his stomach. Without telling Michael, Luisiana took Noah to the United States for testing from an oncologist. As she explained, Michael was in England for an important event announcing his new album, and she didn’t want to jeopardize that. As soon as Michael found out what was going on, though, he jumped on a plane and raced to be with his family.

They spent the next several in and out of the hospital, but thankfully the little guy’s on the mend. The Bublé family announced in February that Noah was officially in remission, and that they “couldn’t be happier” about it!

