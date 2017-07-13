Melania Trump Rocks Gorgeous Twisted Updo: Love Or Loathe Her New Hairstyle?

Melania Trump just showed off a brand new hairstyle during her recent visit to Paris. She rocked a gorgeous twisted updo & we can’t decide if we love it or loathe it — what do you guys think? VOTE.

Melania Trump, 47, just debuted a brand new look and we actually love it. She visited Necker hospital, the biggest pediatric hospital in France, during her visit to Paris with President Donald Trump. Melania usually sticks to her usual hairstyle — her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle. This time, though, she switched it up when she opted for a gorgeous updo. She threw her hair back into a twisted updo bun with her hair parted in the middle and we can’t decide if we love this look or loathe it. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Melania arrived in Paris on July 13th, when she donned a gorgeous, bright red skirt suit. The suit consisted of a double breasted blazer that was cinched in at the waist, showing off her petite frame, and a flared midi skirt that fell just below her knees. Melania topped the look off with a matching pair of bold red pointy-toed pumps and black sunnies.

While we loved her bold red outfit, it was her hairstyle that stole the show. We were completely shocked to see Melania with her hair thrown into a twisted updo. She parted her hair in the middle, leaving little wispy pieces down on either side, framing her face. The updo was teased into a super high bouffant and pinned back into a twisted bun. We definitely like this hairstyle, but it’s a bit too serious and dramatic, especially when her outfit alone speaks volumes.

We would have liked to see Melania with her hair down in waves, rather than the updo, because her bright red suit is so bold on it’;s own, that she didn’t need to go overboard with her hair, do you agree? What do you think of Melania’s hairstyle — do you love it or loathe it? VOTE.