Mama June Successfully Keeping Off 300 lbs She Dropped: How She’s Doing It

Not only did Mama June lose 300 pounds, but, she’s shutting down haters by keeping the weight off! And, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how she’s doing it! Go inside June’s new life!

It’s Mama June, 37, like you’ve never seen her before! The reality star’s enjoying the aftermath of her weight loss transformation; and, a source close to June EXCLUSIVELY took us inside her life after losing 300 pounds! “June is defying the critics who said she would never manage to keep the weight off,” our insider revealed. “She’s dedicated to her healthy new lifestyle, and is sticking to her diet and exercise routine, to a T.” Amazing!

As for what she thinks about her new look? — “She loves everything about her new appearance. June’s the happiest she’s been in decades, and she’s determined to stay in shape. June doesn’t just feel great on the outside, she feels amazing on the inside too — She has so much energy, and feels happier, brighter and a lot more positive about everything.”

Now that the new and improved star is completely confident in her own skin, it’s time to look toward the future! Adding to her confidence, “it seems everything in her life is going better now too,” the source said. That includes, “her relationships, friendships, finances and career prospects. June is really coming into her own now, and she’s really excited for the future.” So, what’s next for her?

Well, you may see June on the small screen again! “She would totally consider doing a dating show,” another source told HollywoodLife.com. “She thinks it would be an absolute hoot — basically, she’s open to all possibilities TV-wise. She just wants to keep her career going, and feels so incredibly blessed for all of the opportunities she’s been given thus far… She really has a taste for the celebrity life now, and one thing’s for sure, she’s going to keep herself in the spotlight.” Wow! Hopefully we’ll see June carry on her television legacy very soon!

