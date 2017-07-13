Lonzo Ball Scored 36 Pts. While Wearing Nikes & LeBron James Wants Everyone To Know It

Yo, Lonzo Ball. Where are your ZO2s? The Lakers rookie rocked a pair of Kobe Bryant brand Nikes instead of his signature Big Baller kicks during his best game yet and LeBron James totally dragged him for it!

LeBron James, 32, just has one question for Lonzo Ball: “WHAT ARE THOSE?” When Lonzo, 19, came out at the start of the Los Angeles Lakers’ July 12 Summer League game against the Philadelphia 76ers, he wasn’t wearing a pair of his notoriously pricey Bill Baller brand sneakers. Instead, the son of LaVar Ball, 48, wore a pair of purple Kobe Bryant brand Nikes, whose trademark “swoosh” could be seen from space. King James clearly saw Lonzo’s fashion choice, as he was there in person to watch the game. He couldn’t keep this revelation to himself, so LeBron posted a clip of this footwear news on his Instagram.

“Just. Do. It.” LeBron captioned the video. Seems King James was amused that Lonzo, after rolling out the $495 ZO2 shoe, was wearing a competitor’s brand. Though, maybe Lonzo might consider permanently switching to Nikes? While he’s only played a handful of games in the NBA’s Summer League (aka the off-season league full of rookies and sophomores, where teams experiment with new lineups) he had his best showing yet. Lonzo scored 36 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in the Lakers’ 103-102 victory over the 76ers.

Was it the shoes? It might have been, as they were Kobe Bryant Nikes. When asked why he went with the different kicks, according to ESPN, Lonzo said, “Um, you know, Mamba mentality. Thought I would switch it up. … Like I said, you can wear whatever you want when you play with Big Baller Brand … and it is just nice to get out there and do that.” It seems the spirit of Kobe, 38, was with Lonzo. The last Laker to score 30 points and 10 assists in a Summer League game was the “Black Mamba” himself, as Kobe put up those stats in November 2014.

While LeBron got a good burn on Lonzo, is it possible that these two will be teammates in the near future? King James’ contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers is up in 2018, and a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the Lakers will aggressively try to get LeBron in the purple and gold. Lonzo’s dad is fully onboard with this plan. “Heck yeah!” LaVar told ESPN. “Lonzo and LeBron? Come on man! That’s real deal. You don’t want to give him the best player in the world. You don’t want to give Lonzo the best player in the world and don’t get no championship? Shoot.”

