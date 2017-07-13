Lea Michele’s Heartbreaking Message To Cory Monteith 4 Years After His Death

Four years after Cory Monteith’s tragic death, Lea Michele is understandably still heartbroken. As she always does on the anniversary, she took to Twitter to mourn Cory, and we have chills from her message.

Every year on the July 13 anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death, our hearts break a little bit more for Lea Michele, who was dating the Glee star when he tragically passed away in 2013. Even though she’s been in multiple relationships since the tragedy, Lea clearly still has a connection to Cory, and makes sure to always remember him on this day. “Hard to believe it’s been 4 years,” she wrote on the anniversary in 2017. “We miss you C…love you more.” She concluded the message with a heart emoji and included a throwback photo of herself cozying up to Cory at the Soho House.

“[Lea] always misses him around this time of year,” an insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She always gets reminded of things he did or liked and it just makes her sad that he isn’t around anymore.” Lea’s made it clear that she’ll always hold Cory close to her heart, and has even dedicated two of her tiny tattoos to him. First, she inked the phrase ‘If you say so,’ on her ribcage three months after his death — these were the last words Cory said to her on their final phone call before he died. Then, in April 2016, she debuted her ‘5’ tat, which is a tribute to his football number on Glee.

Cory was just 31 years old when he was found dead in his Vancouver hotel room in 2013. After an autopsy was completed, it was determined that he died from a mixture of heroin and alcohol. Sadly, Glee was still in production at the time, and in October, a tribute episode aired.

