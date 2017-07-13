Kris Jenner: Why She’s Urging Kanye West To Run For President Against Trump In 2020

Kris Jenner is hopping on the bandwagon! She’s ready to join the ‘Kanye West 2020’ campaign, and the reason why might surprise you. A source gives HollywoodLife.com the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kanye West, 40, hasn’t talked about running for president in a while, but Kris Jenner, 61, doesn’t want him to forget his dream. Especially since he would be running against Donald Trump, 71! So why is she so hell-bent on getting her son-in-law in the White House? For the headlines! See pics of Kanye, here.

“Kris has felt the heat of Donald Trump taking over all the headlines that would be normally dominated by her family,” an insider explained. “With them out of the news cycle they have been accustomed to, it effects their bottom line and Kris is hoping that someone will get engaged soon or a baby will be announced to get people buzzing again.” Well, Kim and Kanye reportedly have a baby coming via surrogate, but in the meantime she has another plan.

“She also hopes Kanye sticks by his 2020 announcement because she knows how much press that would be for them,” said the source. “She is trying to transition into the next phase of her empire and it is harder than expected and she is blaming the new President and everyone’s obsession with him.” Fair enough, Trump has been at the forefront of every news cycle since his campaign began, and Kanye may be the only person outspoken and passionate (and loud) enough to challenge that. Plus, we don’t think there’s anyone in the world better suited to be a campaign manager than Kris! We’ll just have to wait and see if he sticks to the plan.

