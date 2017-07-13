Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Are The Picture-Perfect Couple At ‘Game Of Thrones’ Premiere

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are too cute! The hot ‘Game of Thrones’ couple walked the blue carpet together at the ‘GoT’ season 7 premiere on July 12, and they looked so happy and in love!

Jon Snow and Ygritte forever! Kit Harington, 31, and Rose Leslie, 30, are literally the most beautiful couple ever! The stars, who met and fell in love while filming Game of Thrones, showed off their love at the show’s big season 7 premiere in Los Angeles. Rose supported her man as he promoted the highly-anticipated seventh season of the hit HBO show. At one point on the blue carpet, Rose couldn’t stop giggling over something Kit said to her. Aw!

Kit looked dashing in a Dolce & Gabbana suit. He let his Jon Snow hair down instead of rocking the man bun his character debuted in season 6. Rose looked gorgeous in a yellow and green floral gown. Her red hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. Ygritte (RIP!) and Jon Snow may be over on Game of Thrones, but Rose and Kit’s love is still very much alive! Rose’s character was killed by Olly in season 4.

Kit and Rose mostly keep their relationship private, but this isn’t the first time they’ve walked the red carpet as a couple. The low-key couple made their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in London in 2016. They’ve been dating on and off since 2012. The hunky actor recently revealed that he and Rose are now living together. He gushed to Esquire that they are both “very, very happy” with each other. Are they getting ready to take the next step and get engaged? Kit was asked by Nicole Kidman, 50, and James Corden, 38, about just that on the Late Late Show in June 2017. He blushed over the engagement question and said he’s taking things “step by step” with Rose!

