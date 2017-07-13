Kanye West Urging Kim Kardashian To Take Social Media Break After Firing Back At Haters

Kim Kardashian has been dealing with a lot of haters lately and it’s breaking Kanye West’s heart, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Why does he want her to quit posting again?

Kim Kardashian has had enough from the vicious mommy-shamers on social media. “Kim doesn’t usually let the haters get to her but when it comes to anything with her kids it’s a different story,” a Kardashian family insider EXCLUSIVELY dished to HollywoodLife.com. The 36 year-old caught some serious heat after North West, 4, was spotted in a dress with a cloth corset that some people thought was real. “She’s so much more sensitive and protective, things upset her and then it’s hard for her to let it go,” the source told us. Kim shut things down on Twitter and wrote, “I would never put my daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration.”

Kim’s hubby Kanye West reportedly has been fuming over the social media attacks. “Kanye hates seeing her get upset, he wants to protect her,” the insider continued. “His answer is for her to quit social media again, he thinks it’s beneath her and unhealthy. He’s pushing her to take another break from it.” You might remember Kim went on a serious social media hiatus after she was horrifically robbed at gunpoint in Oct. 2016.

Kanye was reportedly totally furious after speculation started that Kim used cocaine. Fans spotted two white lines on a black table in the background of one her Snapchat videos. She quickly slammed those rumors, but Kayne couldn’t believe that Kim even had to go there. “There’s no way in hell anybody could really believe Kim would touch drugs,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s an angel and everyone knows it. If trolls want to come after Kanye, that’s fine — he knows he’s outrageous and people love to hate on him. He can deal with it. But for them to go after Kim like this is bulls***.”

