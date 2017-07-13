Khloe Kardashian Pushing Tristan Thomspon To Be Rob’s New BFF: Is She Risking Their Romance?

Khloe Kardashian is encouraging her boyfriend Tristan Thompson to help her brother Rob by being his close friend. Will her actions cause trouble in their relationship? Get EXCLUSIVE details here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is looking out for her brother Rob Kardashian, 30, during his current drama with Blac Chyna, 29, by asking boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, to befriend him and lead a good example. “Khloe has always been extremely protective and hands on with Rob,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She took a huge step back when he got together with Blac but now that he’s in crisis again, Khloe is back in rescuer mode. She’s always been this way with Rob, he’s her baby brother and she feels like it’s her job to take care of him, to save him.” Khloe isn’t standing alone in her saving grace ways though. “It would be one thing if she was just making it her mission but she’s dragging Tristan into it now too,” the source continued. “She wants Tristan to take Rob under his wing, she’s trying very hard to force a friendship. She’s really hoping that his healthy, clean living will help Rob pull out of this slump.” See some of the cutest photos of Khloe with her family members here!

Khloe hasn’t left Rob’s side since his legal battle with his ex Blac. She’s concerned about him taking care of himself and even got him to go to the gym shortly after Blac was granted a temporary restraining order against him. As one of the older sisters in the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Khloe has proven to be there for her family when times are tough and her younger siblings have also returned the favor. Perhaps Khloe’s compassionate ways derive from her own experience with troubles. Back in 2015, Khloe had to deal with the near fatal drug overdose of her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 37, and despite their separation at the time, she was there for him every step of the way.

Struggles with Rob began after he went on a social media rant about Blac which included the posting of private photos. His actions are now being investigated and may be considered illegal by a judge due to the nudity that was shown. Although the future is unknown, Rob has been spending time with his baby daughter, Dream, and the talk of a custody agreement between him and Blac are in the works.

