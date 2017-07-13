Khloe Kardashian: Her Exact Four-Part Diet & Fitness Plan To Get Her Hot New Body

Khloe Kardashian has looked amazing for a while now, so we have rounded up her four-part fitness plan and diet tricks she has shared — copy all her secrets below and get a hot summer body fast!

DIET: Khloe works with nutritionist Dr. Philip Goglia and eats 7 small meals a day. She starts her day with a protein shake, followed by some fruit. Lunch is chicken over salad and vegetables. Her afternoon snack is usually vegetables with approximately 12 almonds. Following that, she will have more veggies with an egg. Dinner “will be fatty fish — either salmon, sea bass, black cod or artic char. This will be served with 8oz of vegetables and salad.” She has one cheat meal a week — that could be something like pasta or a very decadent dessert. She also drinks a ton of water. Dr. Goglia recommends up to one ounce per pound of body weight each day. Things Khloe never eats: dairy (cutting that helped her lose 13 pounds), soy, diet soda, dried fruit, and juice, which has extra, unnecessary sugar.

FITNESS: Khloe hits the gym almost every day and it’s a combination of weight training and cardio that really works for her. She loves jumping rope, doing tons of body weight squats, planks, mountain climbers, and skaters. She works with a variety of personal trainers including Gunnar Peterson. Gunnar led me in a full body workout that was NO JOKE but went by super fast. Follow his workout right here. She also works out with her sisters and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, so they can bond while burning calories! She does a ton of booty-busting moves like squats and lunges, plus uses a Bosu Ball to strengthen her core. She frequently posts her workouts on her Snapchat!

HER FAVORITE APPS: Khloe has a few personal trainers, but she also uses apps that anyone could try! Her four favorite apps are Keelo, Sworkit, Freeletics, and Daily Butt Workout.

HOW TO STAY MOTIVATED: Khloe rarely, if ever, takes a day off. She has said on her app that to stay motivated she likes to: “Mix it up! Step outside of your comfort zone to avoid falling into a fitness rut. There are so many fun ways to work out! One of my personal faves is boxing. You’ve got nothing to lose, dolls!” She also has said SOMETHING is better than NOTHING. “Squeeze it in, even if you’re short on time. A quick workout is better than NO workout! I get it done in just 10 minutes [sometimes!]” Tabata workouts can be done in just 4 minutes!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Khloe Kardashian’s skinny body? Would you copy her diet and fitness tips?