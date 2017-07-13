Khloe Kardashian Sexy Body Makeover: Before & After Pics Of Her Amazing Transformation

Khloe Kardashian has always been gorgeous, but she’s taken her body to new levels! Your jaw will drop when you see the ‘Revenge Body’ star’s incredible before and after photos!

We can all agree that Khloe Kardashian‘s body is insane! The 32 year-old has always been stunning, but her intense workout ethic has completely transformed her. She admitted that she used to “believe what everybody else told me,” but now she’s thrilled with where her body is at. “One day something inside of me didn’t want to be defined by somebody else’s perception or vision of me,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an interview at the premiere of her show Revenge Body in Jan. “Satisfaction is feeling comfortable in your clothes and knowing that you put in this work and effort and you, all by yourself, got yourself to where you are right now.” Click Here For More Before & After Photos Of Khloe Kardashian!

She looked totally beautiful in a sleeveless black dress with fun heart tights before she started her intense workout schedule. Khloe also recently rocked a similar all-black ensemble. She was an absolute knockout and showed off her toned arms to perfection. Her arms used to be one of least favorite spots on her body, she dished to us. “My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body. They would never tone up and they were mushy and fat with absolutely no structure,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “Now I have defined arms and it’s almost like my trophy that I’m allowed to show off.”

Khloe revealed that she used to get so embarrassed shopping with her sisters. “When I used to shop at high-end boutiques for jeans with my sisters, they would ask for waist size 28 or 26,” she told Grazia magazine. “I would ask for a 31 and the sales assistants would look at me, make this hissing sound and reply, ‘We don’t carry that size here.’” We’re so glad Khloe decided to ignore as those hurtful things people would say about her and proudly flaunt her curves!

