Kesha has dropped a new song and music video, and you’re going to want to drop everything and watch it ASAP. With a little help from The Dap-Kings Horns, ‘Woman’ is a total jam!

Kesha, 30, does what she wants, and we love it. “Woman” is the second song we’ve been gifted from her upcoming album Rainbow (Aug. 11) and we can’t wait for more. Also, can we just talk about how Kesha has graduated from a gold Trans Am to a Cadillac? Watch the new music video above!

The video features Kesha behind the wheel in a cowboy suit, and if you’ve seen her live show lately, then you know that the singer has a flair for country. That may not be for everyone, but here’s the thing: Kesha doesn’t care. Like “Praying,” the main message is that Kesha is finally controlling her own narrative, and we applaud her.

Check out an excerpt of the lyrics:

I buy my own things, I pay my own bills

These diamond rings, my automobiles

Everything I got, I bought it

Boys can’t buy my love, buy my love, yeah

I do what I want (She does), say what you say

I work real hard every day I’m a motherf*cking woman, baby, alright

I don’t need a man to be holding me too tight

I’m a motherf*cking woman, baby, that’s right

I’m just having fun with my ladies here tonight

I’m a motherf*cker

Mmm, yeah

Kesha also penned a heartfelt letter about her new song for Rolling Stone. “It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men…because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism,” she writes, referring to how she worked with Drew Pearson and Wrabel. “That day was one of the best writing sessions of my life. It was pure raw joy. I have never had such a wonderful and hilarious work day as I did that day. It was one of those days I’ll remember forever, because it brought me back to why I wanted to ever start making music.”

