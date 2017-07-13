Stunning! Kate Middleton chopped off her trademark glossy long locks in a favor of a new shoulder length ‘do, and now she’s getting creative with it. We’ve got the pics of her cute wavy bob.

How regal! Kate Middleton is having a blast with her new shoulder-length locks after lopping off six inches of her glossy, thick mane. She debuted the makeover at Wimbledon on July 3 and now it looks even shorter after she added curls to it for a July 13 appearance at Britain’s Museum of Natural History in London. With the extra volume, the waves put her hair squarely at shoulder length and her new ‘do was the talk of an event to unveil the skeleton of a blue whale. The 35-year-old made sure her locks were the star of her look, as she wore a simple light grey dress featuring a pleated skirt. The scooped neck and lack of jewelry save for a pair of earrings made sure her hair was highlight of the night.

The Duchess of Cambridge has had worn her hair long and bouncy ever since she came into the public eye as Prince William‘s girlfriend back in their college days. She kept the same look for years, even after she became a member of the British royal family. It was breaking hair news when she got bangs in Sept. 2015, which was a massive hair chop for her at the time. She’s slowly been inching towards taking the plunge towards her new short ‘do when she showed off a subtle several inch cut in May.

We’re so glad Kate finally got a dramatic hair makeover! Not that we weren’t completely jealous of her gorgeous long, glossy locks that had become her trademark, it’s just that after all this time she needed a change. The mother of two looks so beautiful with her near-bob, as her pretty face is highlighted so much more now.

HollywoodLifers, do you like Kate’s hair makeover? Or did you like it better when it was longer?