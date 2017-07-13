‘L&HH’ Stars Karlie Redd & Tammy Rivera Go Braless In See-Through Tops

Dare to bare! Tammy Rivera and Karlie Redd flashed major skin during their girls night out, opting for see-through tops and curve-hugging bottoms. The ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ bombshells totally slayed the braless trend while giving it a sexy new flare!

Show ’em what you’re working with! Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Tammy Rivera, 30, and Karlie Redd, 39, dropped jaws during their girls night out, rocking the sexiest low-key ensembles for their friend Grace Hamilton’s show. With their sheer black tops and skin-tight bottoms, the ladies slayed the game with their stylish looks. Waka Flocka, 31, was sweating bullets when he saw Tammy’s eye-catching outfit before she hit up the Atlanta-based hotspot. “This what you’re going outside in…” the rapper jokingly asked via Snapchat. The L&HH beauties are the latest celebs to slay the braless trend!

Karlie re-grammed the sizzling snap on July 12 and she was clearly feeling nostalgic. “My favorite @spiceofficial in Atlanta! I felt like I was in Jamaica all over again wit @charliesangelll #SheetChallenge #KarliesAngels,” she wrote. The ladies recently returned from a vacation to the Caribbean island and fans are still looking forward to one more reunion special on July 17. In case you missed it, Karlie’s love life was discussed when the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta gathered for the reunion. She dished about her split with Black Ink Crew‘s Ceaser Emanuel, 38, and love triangle with Yung Joc, 34.

It looks like Karlie is single and ready to mingle, especially with her red-hot outfit! On the July 10 reunion, she opened up about her fizzled romance. “The situation with Ceaser is like this. I went to pick him up and I heard that Tommie [Lee] was downstairs waiting to get with him,” Karlie said. The reality star claimed she’s no longer with Ceasar because she refuses to be with anyone who messes with Tommie. Karlie’s not letting anyone dull her shine!

