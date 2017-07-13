Jeremy Meeks’ Wife Begging Him To Come Back Despite Affair: Refuses To Accept It’s Over

Melissa Meeks is regretting splitting with her ‘hot felon’ husband, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY. She was livid when Jeremy Meeks cheated on her, but now that he’s gone, she wants him back — and bad!

“Melissa is refusing to accept that the marriage is over. She’s begging Jeremy to come back to her and the kids,” a source close to Jeremy told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She was angry at him at first; when he first came back from his trip to Europe she kicked him out and was threatening to leave him. She was saying she was going to file for divorce, but then as soon as he filed the papers she had a huge change of heart.

“She wants them to work things out. She’s been calling Jeremy crying and asking him how he can do this to her. She calls him like 100 times a day. It’s intense.” Wow! The Meeks’ lives have been a mess ever since Jeremy was caught having an affair with TopShop heiress Chloe Green, 26, while on a modeling job in Turkey. He wasn’t being subtle about it — they were kissing on the deck of a yacht. Melissa didn’t even have the courtesy of finding out about the affair from the paparazzi. A random stranger sent her the pics on Instagram. That’s awful!

When the blue-eyed bandit came home to California, Melissa told him he had some explaining to do. After some back-and-forth, they both agreed that they should get divorced after eight years of marriage. Yeah, you don’t cheat like that and expect there to be no consequences! Though Melissa wanted the divorce, the heart also wants what it wants. Sometimes, you just can’t deny a decade’s worth of love. Hopefully if they get back together, Jeremy will treat her better.

