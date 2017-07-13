Jeremy Meeks Asks Wife For Joint Custody Of Son After Shocking Affair — See Docs

After cheating on his wife with Chloe Green, Jeremy Meeks is asking his ex to share custody of their young son in his documents for a legal separation.

Jeremy Meeks, 33, does not want to lose time with his son after cheating on his wife, Melissa Meeks, 38. As we previously reported, the hot model filed for legal separation from Melissa on July 11, and now, the separation papers have been made public. In the docs, Jeremy asks for joint physical and legal custody of the young boy, with visitation listed as “shared between parents.” Melissa also has another son from a previous relationship, who Jeremy seems to be very close with, but it is not clear what kind of relationship they will maintain now that Jeremy and Melissa have decided to end their marriage. SEE THE DOCUMENTS HERE.

The “hot felon” has not filed for divorce, but rather, is asking for a ‘legal separation,’ which means the pair is technically still married, although it’s likely that they’ll live apart. This means that they will still share healthcare and claim tax benefits. However, it is up for the exes and a judge to decide how they will divide their assets. In the documents, Jeremy states that the “full nature and extent of his separate property assets and/or liabilities” has not been determined. Anything earned or acquired after the date of separation, though, will be considered separate property.

Jeremy and Melissa’s marriage imploded after he was photographed kissing Chloe Green, 26, on a yacht in Turkey earlier this month. Since he told Melissa he was going away on a work trip, these pics obviously completely devastated her, but Jeremy didn’t stop there — he was caught canoodling Chloe again that same week. After several days away, Jeremy returned home for July 4, and had a tense reunion with his wife.

On July 9, Melissa revealed in an interview that she was planning on filing for divorce, but was worried to go about ending the marriage because of the kids. After that, Jeremy wasted no time in firing back with his legal separation papers.

