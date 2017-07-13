Jennifer Lopez Still Vying For Super Bowl Spot: Will She Slay The 2018 Halftime?

Is ‘Jenny From The Block’ headed to the big game? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Jennifer Lopez is in ‘discussions’ with the NFL because she wants to be the one to rock the Super Bowl 52 Halftime show!

The kickoff of the 2017-18 NFL season is still months away, but the football organization may have already found their headliner for the Super Bowl LII. After seeing Beyonce, 35, and Lady Gaga, 31, rock the sports extravaganza, Jennifer Lopez, 47, wants to “do the Super Bowl [halftime show] and discussions are happening for her to do it,” a source close to NBC EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The NFL and Pepsi have wanted Jennifer many times before but she has been unable to do it because of her TV work and most recently her Vegas show commitments.”

However, “now that Jen actually has time to do it…she is in discussions to make it happen,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. J.Lo’s spectacular Vegas residency is set to wrap up in Sept. 2017, per its official website. She’s also going to have some free time this fall, as she was supposed to perform in NBC’s live musical production of “Bye Bye Birdie.” However, this show – initially set to air in Dec. 2017 – was pushed back a year due to J.Lo’s busy schedule, according to Variety. Suddenly, she has an opening in her calendar, and NBC would love to book J.Lo as the star of Super Bowl 52. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Ms. Lopez’s rep for comment.

“With the Super Bowl being on NBC [in 2018],” the NBC insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “execs are lobbying to the NFL and Pepsi for J.Lo to do the halftime show.” Well, that does make sense. The NFL’s biggest game returns to NBC after a two-year absence (aSuper Bowl 50 was on CBS and Super Bowl 51 was on FOX.) Plus, J.Lo has made NBC her television home, as she has two shows – the epic dance competition World Of Dance and the thrilling cop drama Shades Of Blue – on the network. She really is the perfect candidate for the job, right?

That is, if she’s up to the challenge. “I am not going to lie, at a certain point [my schedule] was super overwhelming,” Jennifer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com during the opening night of her Vegas residency in Jan. 2016. “I just take it day by day and I have an incredible support system. My days off are my days off. My kids are with me all the time, so we make it work. We make it work. And everybody knows everything, so we just try to schedule it were it is doable and is not going to burn me out. … That is a big concern of mine always!” Well, if it’s “doable” and these “discussions” go her way, then fans will see Jenny from the block light up the stage at Super Bowl 52.

