JLo Shares Sexy Pic Of Her Bare Butt & She Looks Flawless — See Pic

She’s one hot mama! Jennifer Lopez, 47, wasn’t shy when she posted an extremely sexy photo of herself lounging on a towel covered beach chair in a butt-baring bikini while looking at her phone. It appears the photo was taken in Miami as the caption read “Missing Miami” and Jennifer’s toned bod proved that her workouts are paying off. Although there’s no word on when the photo was taken, the “Jenny from the Block” singer has been seen jetting around the world a lot recently and has spent a significant amount of time in Miami with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41. See some of JLo’s cutest vacation moments with Alex here!

Jennifer’s nostalgic post comes at a time when the rumors are high in her personal life. She allegedly hired a private investigator to follow Alex around and it caused a big fight to erupt between the two lovebirds, according to RadarOnline. Perhaps the current trouble with her beau is causing the songstress to reminisce on happier times or maybe she just wants to flaunt what she’s got? I guess we can only speculate for now! If she is feeling down, though, she can life her spirits by knowing she’s in the running to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show!

In addition to her possible upcoming NFL gig, Jennifer’s been busy with her multiple jobs, including acting in a role on Shades of Blue and serving as a judge on World of Dance. She just released a new music video for her song “Ni Tu Ni Yo” and it was also announced that Jennifer will play the role of Rose “Rosie” Alvarez on NBC’s Bye Bye Birdie Live which will premiere in 2018. She’s definitely making her impact in the entertainment world and there seems to be no stopping her. You go, JLo!

