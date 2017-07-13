Conor McGregor Mocks Rob Kardashian During Racist Tirade Against Floyd Mayweather

The smack talk is getting intense between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor ahead of their big boxing match. The Irishman threw the racist taunt ‘boy’ at his oppoent while also dissing Rob Kardashian!

The tour de smack between Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, and Conor McGregor, 28, rolled on as the two men headed to Toronto on July 12 for their international promotion their epic Aug. 26 boxing match in Las Vegas. While Conor once again proved he’s the undisputed king of smack talk, someone might want to let him know that calling a black person “boy” can be considered racist because for the second day in a row he used it when referring to Money. “Floyd is an old, weak b*tch,” he told the audience, who chanted along and waved Irish flags. “Sing it and dance for me. Dance for me boy!” he shouted

Floyd’s dad Floyd Mayweather Sr. didn’t take offense by the comment, telling TMZ Sports that, “I don’t know what it’s got to do with racism. This is just a boxing match. I don’t know what that has to do with racists.” This is the second day in a row Conor has made the remark, after telling his opponent “Dance for me boy, dance for me son! Dance for me!” while shadowboxing at Floyd during their July 11 L.A. appearance. It’s been noted that the Irishman calls a lot of his UFC opponents “boy,” so he probably wasn’t trying to be racist.

We’ve gotta give Conor some props about being up on his pop culture current events, as he managed to get in a diss at Rob Kardashian, 30, while mocking Floyd for allegedly employing a fleet of exotic dancers. “50 strippers on the payroll this man has. What is he doing at that strip club? Shout out to all the stripper b*tches on his payroll. At least Rob Kardashian only had one, he has fifty,” he joked, clearly referring to the reality star’s ex Blac Chyna, 29. Oh SNAP!!! Low blow, but damn hilarious. The smackfest rolls on over the next two days with tour stops in New York and London and we can’t wait to see more of the amazing back and forth between these two.

