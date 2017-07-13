Pack All You Need For Vacation In A Carry-On: 5 Strategic Tips That’ll Transform How You Travel

If, like us, you love vacation but loathe packing, you’re in luck! Celeb stylist Brad Goreski shared five tips that will make it possible to only bring a carry-on suitcase on your next trip.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I’m a terrible packer. Sure, I can pat myself on the back for being self-aware, but my clothes aren’t going to pack themselves — and as I’m in the midst of prepping for a summer trip I can confirm I already broke the cardinal rule: I waited until the last minute to pack, (even though after my last trip I vowed it wouldn’t happen again).

When I head to the airport with friends a wave of shame always washes over me when I see the bulky bag I’m going to check next to their cute, compact carry-on suitcases — how do manage to fit everything they need in such a small suitcase? Well, I now have the secret — and it’s all thanks to celeb stylist Brad Goreski! Brad teamed up with Marshalls to break down the hottest trends of the summer, so when I had the chance to chat with him I shed light on my anxiety-inducing packing problem — and he shared a concise, five-step solution that will completely change the way you travel. Brad is often jet-setting for work and getting his clients ready for whirlwind promotional tours, so he’s clearly a pro at packing.

Brad Goreski’s 4-Step Plan For Packing A Carry-On Bag:

Step 1:

“Strategic packing is so important if you don’t want to check your bag. First, plan out your outfits before packing them and try to reuse core pieces, like jeans and dresses in a few looks. This will help you conserve room and pack lighter.”

Step 2:

“Next, pack a few items that will change the look of those core pieces, like a denim jacket, t-shirts or blouses, cardigans, and accessories.”

Step 3:

“Then roll your clothes instead of folding them – this trick always saves me when I have to fit a lot into a small bag.”

Step 4:

“Also, be sure to put all of your beauty products in travel size bottles – this will help you save a TON of room.”

Step 5:

“Finally, remember that not all suitcases are created equal – a carry-on size from one brand may be smaller than another brand’s version so make sure you’re using a bag that really maximizes that “carry-on” label.”

Need a new carry-on but don’t want to splurge before your trip? Brad also has a solution for that. “If you haven’t checked it out already, Marshalls has an amazing selection of quality luggage and travel accessories that can fit any budget and you can compare multiple designer brands all under one roof,” he added.