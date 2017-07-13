How To Lose Weight This Summer, Without Giving Up Bottomless Mimosas & More

Losing weight in the summer can be tough, especially when it’s nice out & you go to brunch. Luckily, you don’t have to give up bottomless mimosas to lose weight & we have expert tips on how you can do it, here.

If you want to lose weight this summer but you’re not willing to give up bottomless mimosas at brunch or avocado toast, good news — you don’t have to. If you want to lose weight, you don’t have to deprive yourself, it’s all about balance and ‘saving’ calories for fun, big meals, instead of indulging every day. Plus, by balancing your meals, if you eat good healthy food on other days, as your ‘cheat’ days, it cancels out the bad. We spoke to Mitzi Dulan, RD and menu contributor for Panera Bread, who gave us amazing tips on how to lose weight this summer without having to give up your favorite things.

Here are Mitzi’s 4 summer eating hacks to help you lose weight this summer:

1. “Drink wine spritzer to cut the calories. You can still enjoy your wine but consider mixing 1/2 Prosecco with an artificial sweetener free sparkling water like Lime LaCroix.”

2. “A great summer salad hack is to use Panera’s new curated Nutrient-Packed menus as your go-to summer salad. It does the work for you by helping you choose a delicious salad that will help you to stay full without overindulging. You can use the Panera app or in-store kiosks and check out the menus on Panera.com.”

3. “Eat frozen grapes as the perfect satisfying sweet snack as it tastes like a sorbet.”

4. “Download the Panera app. You will be able to find a nearby Panera, order and have it ready for Rapid-Pick Up so you don’t lose time on the road. When ordering on the app, it’s easy to customize your food with the ingredients you want – and even see all the nutrition information. For example, one of my favorites is the Avocado Cobb Salad with Chicken from the new Protein-Rich curated menu. I simply customize my salad to skip the bacon and reduce the sodium, fat and calories.”