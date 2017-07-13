Hilary Duff Looks Hotter Than Ever In Seductive Topless Instagram Photo

Hilary Duff absolutely stunned in her sultriest Instgram post yet! The ‘Younger’ star posed topless in a pool and the photo will have you melting!

Ooh la la! Hilary Duff heated things up on her Instagram in a super hot topless photo. The 29 year-old posed up against the side of a pool so the wall covered her breasts as she looked straight into the camera. Hilary completed the sexy black and white picture with what looked like a glass of wine waiting her on the pool’s edge. She kept the caption simple and just wrote, “yea.” Hilary was looking gorgeous and she knew it!

The Younger star proved she’s been looking better than ever and even revealed her secret to staying so beautiful. “Get more sleep, drink a lot of water, and exercise,” she told HollywoodLife.com at the show’s season 4 premiere in May. “Honestly, sometimes if I’m working crazy hours and I get off exercise for a week, I start to get weird! I’m like, I need to go to a spin class, I need to sweat, get those endorphins kicking!”

Hilary has got to be one of the busiest people out there! She not has been filming Younger, but she’s obviously still got to be a mom for her son Luca Comrie, 5. Just when you thought this mother and son duo couldn’t get any cuter, Hilary’s sister Haylie Duff dished on their adorable playdates. She has a little daughter Ryan Ava Rosenberg. She’s only 2, but Ryan has been totally obsessed with her older cousin. “I think maybe Ryan likes spending time with him a little more than he does with her. Sometimes he’s cool and he’s like, ‘Ugh, she’s a baby.’ But, she idolizes him and he’s so sweet to her,” Haylie, 32, told HollywoodLife.com in June.

