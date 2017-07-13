Well, hello, Harry Styles! The singer hit the red carpet in London for the premiere of his first movie, ‘Dunkirk,’ and he literally looked SO good!

Harry Styles, 23, will make his big-screen debut in Dunkirk later this month, and he kicked off promotion for the buzzed-about film on July 13. The former One Direction singer joined his co-stars in London for the first premiere of the movie, and seeing him all suited up totally has us swooning! For the red carpet, Harry rocked an all black suit, which he wore buttoned up so his white, collared shirt is just barely peeking out underneath. He went for a completely clean cut look at the event, rocking only light hair on his chin and upper lip, with his hair pushed back in a purposely-messy style.

As always, Harry was super dedicated to his fans as he headed into the event, stopping to take dozens of selfies and chat with his loyal followers who were waiting alongside the carpet for their opportunity to spend time with him. So sweet! At the premiere, the 23-year-old was joined by his co-stars, like Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, James D’Arcy, and Mark Rylance, amongst others. Prince Harry also showed up to support the film, and even though his gorgeous girlfriend, Meghan Markle, wasn’t by his side, he looked totally dapper walking solo! Is it even possible to have this many hotties in one place at the same time!?

Harry doesn’t have a huge role in the movie, but the most recently released trailer proves he does have some dialogue — fans literally went nuts when they heard him speak in the 30 second sneak peek! The movie tells the story of the Battle of Dunkirk during World War II, during which more than 30,000 soldiers died in a brutal, 10-day battle. The movie hits theaters on July 20.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Harry’s look at the Dunkirk premiere?