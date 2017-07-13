‘GUHHATL’ Preview: T.I. & Tiny’s Split Rocks The Cast & Bow Wow Consoles Zonnique

The finale of ‘GUHHATL’ is here and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview! In the clip, T.I. and Tiny’s split makes headlines and the entire cast is in shock! Bow tries get to the bottom of it and has an emotional conversation with Z!

The finale of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta is here! And, while you wait to see all of the action, HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE preview for you guys! In the above clip, Bow Wow‘s in the studio, putting in the work, when he gets a shocking text from Reginae. “Have you seen this???”, her text says, with screen-shot of a headline about T.I., and Tiny’s split! Bow is in complete shock to say the least, since, as you know, they’re like family.

“The f–k outta here,” Bow says to himself after he reads the headline. “WTF?!? Is it true??”, he replies to Reginae. “Txt’d and called Z but she didn’t want to talk in it,” Nae says. However, Nae did admit that her mother, Toya, was going to try to find out the scoop during her lunch date with Tiny. Again, as you know, Toya and Tiny are best friends. Bow finally tells Nae that he’s going to “get to the bottom of this.”

Bow hits the confessional and admits that “it would be devastating,” if the news were to be true about T.I. and Tiny. Clearly concerned, because Bow acts like everyone’s protective older brother [it’s adorable], he calls Z to see if she’s alright. When Bow asks Z if she’s good, she says, “Awe man, just a little stressed.” He tells her he heard what’s been going on in the news, and that she’s like a sister to him, so he’s always there for her.

It all comes down to this. Tune in to the season finale of #GUHHATL TONIGHT at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/OX7VcGlMGY — Growing Up Hip Hop (@GUHH_WEtv) July 13, 2017

“If you do want to talk about it, it don’t have to be today. But, you know you got me,” Bow says, to which Z replied, “Man, I really appreciate that.” She continued, “But, you know me though, I don’t be one to sleep on nothing. I’m just minding my business and staying out of it. All I want to focus on is this listening party.”

Like HollywoodLife.com previously reported, T.I. and Tiny have been on and off for months now. Back in Dec. 2016, Tiny filed for divorce. However, the pair seemed to be back and forth about actually going through with it. And, right now, their future as a couple seems to remain a mystery.

