‘GUHHATL’ Finale Recap: Bow’s Old Crew Starts Trouble & One Cast Member Moves Out

The season finale of ‘GUHHATL’ ended with 3 major bombshells! Bow’s old crew ambushed him, Reginae cooked up a scheme for Brandon and someone moved out of one of the biggest hip hop households in the ATL!

When we left off last week Alfonso returned, aka, Bow Wow‘s father. He showed up at Bow’s studio session to reunite with him. However, Bow wasn’t having it, because his father was never around when he was a child due to his alcoholism. And, Zonnique was in the midst of planning her listening party for her new single. She dumped Brandon as her manager, to hire his mother, Miss Deb! And, Brandon obviously flipped and fought with Deb. So, what went down in the ATL this week?… Let’s find out!

Alfonso and Bow Wow finally meet — Although Bow went off before Alfonso walked into the studio, he was very calm and understanding when they spoke. However, Alfonso admitted to Bow that he still drinks. In the confessional, Bow said that if Alfonso is drinking, there’s no place for him in his life. Nonetheless, Bow decided to leave his anger and hatred behind, and he let Alfonso know that he doesn’t hate him anymore. Nearly in tears, Bow wanted him and Alfonso to be in a better place. In the end, Bow hugged his father and said that he would be in contact with him.

Reginae and Toya finally speak after fighting about their join-book business agreement — Both Toya and Reginae spoke their side and they made up. Reginae actually pulled out some of the work she did for the book, and Toya was shocked. So, it looks like this book is actually going down! Next stop, New York Times best seller’s list… so they say!

Bow Wow has a stalker… “Watch your back. Don’t get caught slippin in the A.” — That’s what a random number sent to Bow’s phone, along with numerous photos of him outside of his house just moments before.

Miss Deb meets with Brayve behind Brandon’s back — Ugh, this didn’t end well. Miss Deb had a secret meeting with Brandon’s client, Brayve; two artists she’s very interested in. She offered to distribute their music, aka take them on as her own clients. And, Brandon walked in. Deb told Brandon that she was going to distribute their music, but they all wanted him to be a part of it. Shockingly, Brandon handled it pretty calmly, compared to his past outbursts. But, he told Miss Deb that they can’t work together anymore.

Bow meets with Reginae to squash her beef with Brandon — Reginae pulled a Reginae, and refused to squash her beef with Brandon. She even gave Bow a little lip when she said she would “never” be cool with Brandon. Bow warned her not to pull anything at Z’s listening party. But, Reginae said, “You don’t mess with Reginae Carter,” and that if things needed to go down, they would.

Ayana and Amy go on a date after distancing themselves from one another — Things started off on a good note, until Amy’s phone rang, twice. When Amy didn’t know exactly who was calling her, Ayana got pissed. Ayana accused her of dating someone else. Then Ayana left the date and told Amy not to call her and that they were done. “Stupid a– b–ch,” Ayana said.

Brandon moves out of Deb’s house — After Deb “took” Brandon’s artists, he decided he couldn’t work with her… and live with her. He wanted to be out of her shadow. But, when he was packing up his car, Deb questioned him. She seemed hurt and angry at the same time. In the confessional Deb said that you need to cut the feelings to deal with the world of hip hop. And, Brandon said that she “f–ked up this relationship; hashtag, not sorry.”

Zonnique’s listening party actually brought everyone together… kind of — Although Brandon and Reginae hate each other, they kept things cool enough to behavior at Z’s party. Everyone loved her single and there was a good vibe. Tiny was so happy. However, the tensions between Brandon and Deb were clearly evident. Deb tried to talk to Brandon because at the end of the day she said they’re family, but wasn’t having it. When they took things outside, Brandon just brushed her off.

Bow finally meets his stalker and all hell breaks lose — When Bow was in the studio, he finally came face to face with his stalkers. It turned out that they were the same guys he suspected were messing with him all along — his old crew, who he left the A for because it was just bad news. Two unidentified men showed up and a physical fight broke out. And, that’s how things ended. “Keep your eyes open in these streets,” Bow said in the confessional.

Until next time, hip hop lovers. In the meantime we’re keeping our fingers crossed for a second season!

