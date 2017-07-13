Golnesa Gharachedaghi’s Shocking Plan To Get Pregnant After Divorce

Nothing is going to stop ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ star Golnesa Gharachedaghi from having the family of her dreams – not even her dramatic divorce one month after getting married! She told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she plans to get pregnant in the next year.

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi, 35, has been through a lot this year. In a span of just four months she got engaged, got married, and got divorced from a man named Shalom. She explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com why she decided to tie the knot so fast. “I don’t believe in marriage but I met this guy that I thought things were different and I thought ‘let me be different because I’m on a path of being a new person,’ I thought maybe that comes with a large commitment. Unfortunately that didn’t work out for me.” Poor thing! See pics of Golnesa, here.

Despite her marriage ending (almost, she revealed she’s still waiting for Shalom to sign the papers), she still wants a family, stat! “I still want kids I just don’t want a husband,” she explained. “I think I’m going to start fishing for my hottest friends that have the highest intellectual capacity and just ask them for some of their best swimmers. I don’t want to just go to a sperm bank. I want it to be a friend so they can be in my children’s lives.” Oh wow! Golnesa has put a lot of thought into this, revealing that she plans to procure said “swimmers” by “the end of the year.” She even knows who she wants them from! “I do have someone in mind,” she explained, though she insists they aren’t on Shahs Of Sunset with her.

She admits she’s worried about her ability to get pregnant since she’s almost 36 years old and struggles with an autoimmune disease, so she’s come up with other options. “I do want to adopt probably at some point, but I feel like first I want to have my own,” she explained. “I want to feel the feeling of being pregnant and giving birth. So I need to get on it like yesterday.” Watch the interview above for more juicy details on her divorce, Shahs, and her off-Broadway debut, and don’t forget to tune in to the season premiere of Shahs of Sunset on July 16 at 8:00 on Bravo.

