How To Take Your Look From Desk To Dinner: Jamie Chung’s Tips

Finding an outfit that’s appropriate enough for the office but cute enough for happy hour or date night definitely isn’t easy, so we consulted stylish star Jamie Chung who offered up an easy tip that’s bound to totally change up your outfit.

Summer is in full swing and our social calendars are completely jam-packed — especially during the week, where we often find ourselves heading out straight from the office. Want to look appropriate during the day but still cute after hours? Jamie Chung, 34, is breaking down her go-to tips for easily transforming your outfit — and we can’t wait to try out her tips before our next happy hour.

Jamie always looks effortlessly put together, pretty, and polished regardless of the situation. She teamed up with Transitions Lenses and HollywoodLife.com got the chance to exclusively talk to her about her style tips. So, how can you switch up your outfit? That’s simple: accessories! A bold, statement accessory may be a bit flashy for the office, so throw it in your bag and slip it on before you step out.

“Accessories! I’m really loving statement earrings for the summer. Anything bright! All Things Mochi make really cute woven earrings. They are bold and they help finish off any summer look,” she said. “Another great accessory is Transition lenses, which can be paired with any frame. So you can have both style and function indoors and out.”



Considering tassel earrings are all the rage right now, Jamie’s tip is totally trendy, too. Another way to polish off your outfit? With a bold lip. An extra dose of glam will definitely make your outfit pop! If you aren’t sure what type of outfit to wear, we recommend rocking a shirt-dress. Not only is the tailored silhouette trendy but it’s also work-approved.

