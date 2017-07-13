Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Are Ultimate Couple Goals On The Cover Of ‘VOGUE’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik solidified their role as the most fashionable couple in Hollywood with a seriously swoon-worthy cover of ‘VOGUE’ magazine’s August 2017 issue — you HAVE to check out these pics.

Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, aren’t just couple goals — they’re style goals, too. The fashionable pair collaborated and posed together in the past, but their latest shoot, for the August cover of VOGUE magazine, is next level. Gigi and Zayn look so loved up, all while showing off bold looks for a gender-bending feature — and they managed to keep it in the family, as Gigi can also be seen posing with her baby brother, Anwar Hadid. Famed photog duo Inez and Vinoodh captured the shoot.

The major model took to Instagram to show off their cover and shared the sweetest message about the experience. She said: “It will forever be a great honor to cover @voguemagazine .. but I felt extra grateful and proud to stand beside my 💛 @zayn !! @inezandvinoodh we are always humbled to be in front of your lens, and we beyond thank you, Anna, @tonnegood and everyone who made this a reality for us! A dream. 🌻”

The fashion feature is all about embracing gender fluidity, especially when it comes to dressing — and we couldn’t think of a better pair to pose for the shoot, as they love to share one another’s clothes. “I shop in your closet all the time, don’t I?” Gigi said to Zayn while on set.“Yeah, but same,” he replied. “What was that T-shirt I borrowed the other day?” “The Anna Sui?” Gigi replied. “Yeah,” Zayn said. “I like that shirt. And if it’s tight on me, so what? It doesn’t matter if it was made for a girl.”

The cute couple rocked Gucci suits on the cover, with Gigi in a bold plaid print and Zayn in a bright floral ensemble. Inside the issue, they show off a slew of designer duds from the likes of Marc Jacobs, Prada, and Dsquared2. Gigi and Zayn even managed to take the whole clone couple trend to another level as they posed in matching corduroy Prada outfits as she gingerly rests her head on his shoulder — could these two be any hotter?!

Anwar looks just as dapper as he poses with his sister, all while rocking Alexander McQueen. Check out the amazing photo shoot above and scoop up the August issue of the magazine when it hits newsstands on July 25.