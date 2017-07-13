Gigi Hadid Reveals The Most Romantic Thing Zayn’s Ever Done For Her & It’s The Sweetest

Can you say #CoupleGoals?! Gigi Hadid shared the most romantic thing her BF Zayn Malik has ever done for her in a new interview and it will just make you more obsessed with their love!

Just when you thought Gigi Hadid, 22, and Zayn Malik, 24, couldn’t get any cuter, Gigi reveals the most romantic thing her beau has ever done for her and you can’t help but love them more! In Vogue‘s ’73 Q’s With Gigi Hadid,’ the top model answers several questions surrounding her superstar boyfriend, including deets on his pie-making skills and which of his many tattoos is her favorite! However, the most adorable response was when Gigi was asked the most romantic thing Zayn has done for her and she couldn’t help but blush! “A couple years ago on Valentine’s Day we went on a boat trip and it was really nice,” Gigi gushed and couldn’t help but smile! These two are just the cutest and are not afraid to show their love for each other. On July 4, Gigi took to Instagram to share her love for Zayn, posting a sexy shirtless pic of the former One Direction member holding his adorable French Bulldog. We love these two!

While Gigi did the ’73 questions’ solo, the pair were both featured as cover stars in August’s Vogue and make a statement as one of the best dressed couples of all-time. The spread, which focuses on gender fluidity in fashion and modern times, shows Gigi and Zayn in matching looks and demonstrates the modern acceptance of “blasé gender codes.” The pair, as described in the article, are so evidently in love, admitting to shopping in each others closets and always accepting one another. Gigi continued to rave over her man in an Instagram post where she first shared her new cover, that shows Zayn affectionately leaning in to kiss her cheek. “It will forever be a great honor to cover @voguemagazine .. but I felt extra grateful and proud to stand beside my @zayn !!” the model wrote. “@inezandvinoodh we are always humbled to be in front of your lens, and we beyond thank you, Anna, @tonnegood and everyone who made this a reality for us! A dream,” she continued, thanking those who made their gorgeous cover happen!

We’re so happy to see Gigi and Zayn thriving and happy! HollywoodLifers, do you love them together? Let us know!