‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Reveals Whether Jon Snow Will Find Love Again After Ygritte

Are you ready for your heart to melt? Kit Harington is revealing whether or not Jon Snow will ever truly move on from Ygritte. Could there be another girl for Jon Snow in season 7?

Ygritte (Rose Leslie) is the only woman for Jon Snow. When asked if Jon Snow will ever get another love interest, Kit Harington, 31, told Us Weekly, “No, Ygritte is the only woman for Jon. Always. There will be no one else.” Okay, Kit just made us cry all the tears. Ygritte was Jon Snow’s first love and it sounds like she’s going to be his last.

Ygritte and Jon Snow were together in season 3 and 4 of Game of Thrones. They fell in love despite all the odds. Their romance was tragically cut short when Ygritte was killed by Olly in season 4. Jon Snow held Ygritte in his arms as she succumbed to her injuries. Jon Snow has not had a love interest since then. He’s been too busy fighting and becoming the new King of the North, but Ygritte is with him always.

Jon Snow and Ygritte didn’t just fall in love onscreen. Kit and Rose met on the set of Game of Thrones and fell for each other. They’ve been dating on and off since 2012. Even if Jon Snow and Ygritte can’t get their happy ending, at least they’re getting one off screen! The couple walked the blue carpet together the Game of Thrones season 7 premiere on July 12 in Los Angeles. They looked smitten with each other!

But what does this mean about the potential Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow romance? Many fans have been waiting for these two to meet and hopefully fall in love. They are going to be meeting for the first time in season 7, but will things just stay platonic? Is Kit saying Jon Snow will never, ever move on from Ygritte? We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out. Game of Thrones season 7 premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kit’s answer? Do you truly think Jon Snow will never find love again? Let us know!