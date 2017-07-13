Gabby Douglas Sparkles In Glittering Crop Top & Skirt At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Work it! Gabby Douglas dressed to impress at the 2017 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13, turning heads in her sequined crop top and skirt. The gymnast definitely lived up to her ‘fierce’ title on the red carpet!

Gabby Douglas, 21, knocked it out of the park! The Olympic gymnast looked flawless in her sparkling crop top and skirt at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13. Opting for a tousled up ‘do and soft makeup, she proved to be the ultimate trend-setter with her diamond-encrusted earrings and bright pink heels. Gabby eluded confidence while hitting the red carpet at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. With her smokey makeup and soft curls, she nailed her glamorous look from head to toe! Check out our red carpet gallery for the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, here.

Gabby’s fellow “Fierce Five” gymnast Simone Biles, 20, also sent hearts racing in her pretty pink dress. This year, the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards reportedly features the most female nominees and participants in the show’s history. Participants this year will include Gabby, Simone, Laurie Hernandez, 17, and Aly Raisman, 23. The ladies definitely brought the heat with their sartorial displays at the award show, which airs July 16. Hopefully, the athletes brought a change of clothes in case they get slimed!

Simone received a nomination in the Favorite Female Athlete category. Laurie also will be facing off against some tough competition in the Favorite newcomer category, so it’s going to be a big night for the Olympic team. All of the girls have so much to be proud of, especially since the award show honors the best athletes in sports as well as the top moments in sports leagues. Gabby last showed off her incredible fashion-sense at the 2017 ESPY Awards on July 12, dazzling in her flowing white dress with a floral design. Keep it up!

