Fresh Kid Ice Dead: Rapper Tragically Dies From Mysterious Medical Condition At 53

Fresh Kid Ice is dead at the age of 53. The rapper passed away in a Miami hospital on the morning of July 13, his manager confirmed.

One of the founding members of the hip-hop group, 2 Live Crew, has died. Fresh Kid Ice was declared dead at 7:50 a.m. on July 13 in a Miami hospital after suffering from an unnamed medical condition, his manager confirmed to TMZ. He was just 53 years old. The details surrounding Fresh Kid Ice’s death are still unknown, and it’s unclear how long he was in the hospital before he tragically passed away. The late hip-hop star was known for being a pioneer for Asians in rap music, and he also played a part in discovering the 2000s well-known rapper, Flo Rida.

Fresh Kid Ice, who was born as Chris Wong Won and also goes by ‘The Chinaman,’ found 2 Live Crew with DJ Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee in 1984. He is the only member of the group to appear on all of band’s albums, and has also produced solo work. Fresh Kid Ice was born in Trinidad & Tobago, but moved to Brooklyn when he was just 12 years old. He graduated from high school in 1982, and immediately joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years. He was stationed in Riverside, California with the Air Force when he met Mr. Mixx and Amazing Vee.

Fresh Kid Ice has suffered from medical issues in the past. He nearly died in a car accident in 1988, then suffered his first stroke on Thanksgiving day in 2008. A second stroke occurred in 2010, less than two years later. After that, Fresh Kid Ice had to reteach himself how to walk and talk. It has not been confirmed if another stroke is what contributed to his untimely death.

