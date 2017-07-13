Fifth Harmony Blasts Camila Cabello Again: ‘We’re In A Better Place Now’

Fifth Harmony have definitely moved on after their dramatic breakup with Camila Cabello! The ladies did not hold back in a revealing new interview!

Fifth Harmony might be down to four members, but the girls have never been closer! Ally Brooke Hernandez, 24, Normani Kordei, 21, Dinah Jane Hansen, 20, and Lauren Jauregui, 21, got real about their crazy split with former member Camila Cabello, 20. “I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings,” Normani told Billboard magazine. The ladies admitted that the whole breakup was beyond awkward. “Try experiencing it,” Lauren said.

You might remember things got a little wild when Camila announced she was leaving Fifth Harmony to go solo in Dec. 2016. Ally revealed she really doesn’t think there was anything they could have done to make Camila stay. ““You can’t change people,” she told the mag. Dinah pretty much slammed their ex bandmate. “Let’s just say we’re in a better place now — there are no secrets in this circle,” she said. These four girls have obviously gotten even tighter since Camila left. “Honestly, in this very moment, we could not be happier,” Ally dished.

Lauren admitted that there were definitely scary moments after the Camila breakup. She revealed that she nearly threw-up from nerves right before the group made their debut as a foursome at the People’s Choice Awards in January. The girls made it clear that they have zero plans to change their group name even if they’re down one member. “Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it’s our brand,” Lauren told MTV News in June. ““It’s who we are. It’s our entire moments. It’s what we spent five years on.”

