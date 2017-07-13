Emmys Nominations: Milo Ventimiglia, ‘The Leftovers’ & More Surprises & Snubs

Allow me to take a break for cheering for Milo Ventimiglia and Millie Bobby Brown to talk about the craziest outcomes from the Emmy nominations. Firs thing’s first: Where was ‘The Leftovers?’

Shemar Moore and Anna Chlumsky announced the Emmys nominees on July 13, and we couldn’t help but notice some missing names — and be pleasantly surprised by others. The 69th annual Emmy Awards are set to air Sunday, September 17 on CBS. But first, let’s give some superlatives for this year’s nominees:

Best Surprises

– Milo Ventimiglia: We all knew that This is Us would get some Emmys love (11 nominations!), and I couldn’t be happier that Milo was part of that, landing a nod in the Drama Actor category alongside Sterling K. Brown. The show also was nominated for Drama Series; Chrissy Metz is up for Supporting Actress; and Gerald McRaney, Brian Tyree Henry and Denis O’Hare were all nominated. Ron Cephas Jones is nominated for Supporting Actor

– Stranger Things: Ok, I’m not surprised at all that it landed the Drama Series category, and maybe a few others — but 18?! Killing. It. Netflix. My favorite surprises here are David Harbour for Supporting Actor and Shannon Purser for Guest Actor. Now that is #JusticeForBarb

Most Disappointing Snubs

– Carrie Coon: the drama category is a tough one to get into. With The Crown, Westworld, This is Us, The Handmaid’s Tale, etc., I have to say I somewhat understand that The Leftovers was missing from the category. However, Carrie Coon getting a nod for Fargo and not The Leftovers does. not. make. sense. Ann Down luckily was nominated for Guest Actress for The Leftovers.

– Justin Theroux: How, how, how?

