Emmys 2017: 8 Shows That Need To Score Nominations This Year

It’s that time of year — the Emmy nominations are about to be announced. So, who will land a nod? HollywoodLife.com has put together a list of eight shows that deserve a lot of praise.

The Leftovers

This seems like a given this year; it was the final season for the show and arguably, some of the best episodes of TV we’ve ever seen. Not only should the show land a nod for Best Drama — one of the toughest categories of all — but Carrie Coon and Justin Theroux both deserve a nomination at the very least.



It’s time to give Jeffrey Dean Morgan‘s work on making Negan the most terrifying villain in some time, the entire cast brought out their best emotions this past year. It’s disappointing to say this show has never (will never?) get the attention it deserves. The Walking DeadIt’s time to give some much-deserved Emmys love to the show that usually gets snubbed . Somehow, The Walking Dead slips through the cracks year after year, but that needs to stop. Following‘s work on making Negan the most terrifying villain in some time, the entire cast brought out their best emotions this past year. It’s disappointing to say this show has never (will never?) get the attention it deserves.



Newcomer to the bunch, we can expect that Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia should get a great deal of recognition in the acting categories, as well as Chrissy Metz and Ron Cephas Jones in the Supporting role. This is UsNewcomer to the bunch, we can expect that This is Us will land at least a nomination in the Best Drama category. However, there are other categories the show needs to be recognized in:andshould get a great deal of recognition in the acting categories, as well asandin the Supporting role.

Big Little Lies

If we’re being honest, every actor in Big Little Lies could pretty much earn a nod, as does the show for Limited Series. As for which actors specifically deserve extra recognition, both Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon (at least) should land nominations for Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series.

The Handmaid’s Tale

This again, feels like a given for the Drama category with the much-too-relevant storyline, incredible writing, and awe-inspiring acting; Elisabeth Moss and Ann Down are most likely to land nominations for Lead and Supporting Actress.



Here’s another show that somehow slips through the cracks. While the show OutlanderHere’s another show that somehow slips through the cracks. While the show itself deserves credit , the biggest category this deserves recognition in is Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series.

Stranger Things

Many believe that Netflix will do extremely well at this year’s Emmys, and it better be in part, thanks to Stranger Things. Both Winona Ryder and Millie Bobby Brown are both deserving of specific nominations, but it’s likely only Winona will earn it.

Feud: Bette and Joan

We all know the Emmys loves Ryan Murphy, and this year, it’s all about Feud. Not only should it (and will it) be nominated for Limited Series, but both leads Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon deserve all the praise. Actress in a TV Movie/Limited Series may be one of the toughest categories of all.