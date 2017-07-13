Emmy Nominations 2017: See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2017 Emmy nominees are in! Check out the full list of nominations right here on HollywoodLife.com!

Every year, TV fans look forward to the Emmys. The awards show celebrates the best of the best when it comes to television. You won’t have to wait long to find out who walks away with the Emmy. The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stephen Colbert, 53, is hosting the big show.

This past year, new shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Legion, and more have captivated us with powerful performances and storylines. Will Rupert Friend, 35, snag a nomination after his incredible and gut-wrenching performance as Quinn in Homeland season 6? Will Ruth Negga, 35, add Emmy nominee to her list of achievements for her role on Preacher? Want to know who got a nod? Check out the full list of nominations below!

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

John Lithgow, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, I Love Dick

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Children’s Program

Girl Meets World

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration

Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas

School of Rock

Star Wars Rebel

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

30 for 30

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Planet Earth II

The Keepers

