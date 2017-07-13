Emmy Nominations 2017: See The Full List Of Nominees
The 2017 Emmy nominees are in! Check out the full list of nominations right here on HollywoodLife.com!
Every year, TV fans look forward to the Emmys. The awards show celebrates the best of the best when it comes to television. You won’t have to wait long to find out who walks away with the Emmy. The 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stephen Colbert, 53, is hosting the big show.
This past year, new shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, This Is Us, Legion, and more have captivated us with powerful performances and storylines. Will Rupert Friend, 35, snag a nomination after his incredible and gut-wrenching performance as Quinn in Homeland season 6? Will Ruth Negga, 35, add Emmy nominee to her list of achievements for her role on Preacher? Want to know who got a nod? Check out the full list of nominations below!
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
John Lithgow, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Judith Light, Transparent
Kathryn Hahn, I Love Dick
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Children’s Program
Girl Meets World
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas
School of Rock
Star Wars Rebel
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
30 for 30
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Planet Earth II
The Keepers
