The Weeknd Confirms Beef Happened With Drake On French Montana’s New Track ‘A Lie’

French Montana has teamed up with Max B and The Weeknd for an epic new track, and on his verse, The Weeknd addresses the past beef between him and Drake. So have they settled it?

French Montana employs Max B and The Weeknd on his new song “A Lie” (July 14) and thanks to Genius.com, we’ve got the lyrics a few hours early. Fans are freaking out over how on his verse, The Weeknd brings up his past feud with Drake over Abel not signing to Drizzy’s label OVO back in the day!

“I feel like problems in my city been deaded,” The Weeknd sings on the first verse. You may remember that The Weeknd was introduced to the world in 2010 on the OVO blog, and was endorsed by Drake for years to come…until 2012-13, when The Weekend chose not to sign to OVO.

It came as a shock because both rappers had publicly talked about how they were working on a deal together (“It’s all being worked out…I want to continue being involved in his career and vice versa and keep making music together,” Drake said at the time) and it came off like Abel was ditching Drake for another label! Indeed, he signed with Republic in the fall of 2012, and distance grew between the two. Drake eventually tweeted the following:

You won't get away with just a thank you…you owe me a favor. — Drizzy (@Drake) December 11, 2012

Ouch. Then there was some mud-slinging in the form of more tweets and some acidic song lyrics. Fortunately, things seemed to look up when Drake congratulated Abel on his Allan Slaight Award win, and the two were cool by June 2015. With this latest line from Abel on “A Lie,” it’s safe to say that the “Crew Love” is back!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of The Weeknd breaking his silence about Drake on “A Lie?” Let us know!