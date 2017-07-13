Did Donald Trump Just Hit On The Blonde First Lady of France After Awkward Handshake? Watch

President Donald Trump met with the First Lady of France and had more than just a few kind words to say about her appearance. See the video of his controversial remarks here.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with the First Lady of France Brigette Macron on July 13 and Trump’s compliments to Macron may have been just a tad bit inappropriate. After introducing themselves and giving an awkward lingering handshake, Trump can be seen telling Macron that she is in “such good shape” more than once and calls her “beautiful.” The blonde and slender Macron was wearing a white short sleeve zip up dress with blue suede heels. She seemed pleased to meet the U.S. president and first lady, but Trump’s comments have caused an uproar all over social media and beyond. Was he hitting on the attractive French politician? We can’t say but the video speaks for itself! See some photos of Trump protests here.

Trump and his wife traveled to France to meet with Macron and attempt to tackle potential solutions on the Syrian crisis and discuss broader counterterrorism strategies. The outspoken politician sparked an outrage all around Europe when he announced that the United States was withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and many anti-Trump protests were planned to go on during his visit to the French city. Macron is known to be an advocate of research to help destroy global warming and has encouraged all citizens including American scientists to share their fight against climate change with Paris.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has made headlines for allegedly hitting on a woman. He’s rattled waves with other celebrity ladies ranging from former Spice Girl Emma Bunton to actress Salma Hayek and we can’t forget about the infamous Access Hollywood recording with Billy Bush in which he said some very out-of-line remarks about host Nancy O’Dell and Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker. His rough handshakes with various politicians have also caused some mockery including the one with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It seems that no matter what Trump does, there’s always going to be some interesting opinions surrounding his actions. We can only look forward to what The Donald gets up to next.

WATCH: President Trump tells the French first lady, "You're in such good shape" pic.twitter.com/UjiSIWWzoq — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017

