“Dimpleplasty:” Newest Millennial Plastic Surgery Trend — What Is It & Would You Do It?

The newest millennial plastic surgery trend that’s all the rage is “Dimpleplasty,” which is a surgery to get tiny dimples to resemble gorgeous stars like Miranda Kerr, Gabrielle Union, & more. Would you try the latest beauty trend?

The wacky beauty trends just keep on coming and the latest plastic surgery trend that millennials are cashing in on is “Dimpleplasty,” a cosmetic surgery to get tiny dimples in your cheeks to resemble celebs like Miranda Kerr, Harry Styles, and Gabrielle Union. We decided to get to the bottom of this trend and we spoke exclusively to Dr. Wright Jones, Founder and Medical Director of Muse Plastic Surgery, regarding everything we need to know about the plastic surgery trend.

1. What is the “dimpleplasty” procedure?

“Dimpleplasty is a minimally invasive procedure that is used to create dimples in the face, most commonly within the cheeks. The technique can be also be used to accommodate the rare request for a chin dimple. Creation of dimples is a short procedure that can be done under local anesthesia in the office. It usually takes about 30 minutes, depending on the patient’s anatomy and surgeon’s technique. The procedure involves an incision inside of the mouth where a defect is created in the cheek muscle known as the buccinator. There are no external incisions or bandages. The muscle is then attached to the undersurface of the skin so that the dimples are seen upon animation but not with the face is relaxed.”

2. How much has this procedure gained in popularity & since when?

“This procedure is gaining popularity due to its little downtime, enhancement of facial aesthetics, and lack of need for general anesthesia. Dimpleplasty has been a request that I have gotten for many years. Often, patients have raised topic after noticing that I have dimples that are congenital. Over the past two years we have seen our requests for dimpleplasty triple. The popularity of selfie photos is likely why we are getting more patients for dimpleplasties. Our demographic of patients most commonly include women of the millennial generation who fall within a middle to high socioeconomic level.”

3. What is the down time?

“It’s important to know that the dimpling may be present constantly for 1-2 months along with mild swelling and soreness following the surgery. Therefore, one may want to consider postponing any major public engagements during this period. Afterwards, the tissue settles and the indentation should only be seen when smiling. Despite the initial changes patients may return to work as early as the next day if they are comfortable with the appearance of the persistent cheek depression.”

4. How much does this procedure cost?

“The price range is usually between $800-$2500, depending on the level of difficulty and the surgeon’s reputation.”

5. Is it permanent?

“I often tell my patients that no procedure is completely permanent because the body will continue to change as we age. With a proper technique one should anticipate permanent dimples that are dependent on a multitude of factors such as heredity, fluctuations in body weight, aging, and environmental factors. Overall, it is a niche operation that should give results that can be enjoyed for many years.”

6. From your patients who have had this done, what celebrities have they asked to mimic?

“Gabrielle Union is by far the most frequently mentioned celebrity by my patients during a consultation for dimples. But I have also been shown pictures of Brad Pitt, Eddie Cibrian, and Miranda Kerr.”

Additional Tips:

“It is a finesse technique that requires a clear understanding of aesthetic goals between the patient and an experienced board-certified plastic surgeon. Otherwise, dimples could be overly dramatic, appear underwhelming, look unnatural, disappear with time, or even be located in the wrong place. Remember that although this is a great technique that has little downtime there are risks that could lead to deformities that are incredibly difficult to correct. Choose your surgeon carefully.”