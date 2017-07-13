‘Descendants 2’ Star Mitchell Hope Teases Ben & Mal’s Struggles In Sequel & More

‘Descendants 2’ is just a week away, and HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with star Mitchell Hope at the movie’s big premiere about the state of Mal and Ben’s relationship at the start of the sequel and more!



At the end of Descendants, Ben and Mal got their happy ending. But as we’ve seen from sequel’s trailer, things don’t exactly stay that way. Mal’s definitely feeling the pressure being Ben’s girlfriend in Auradon. When she hits her limit, she heads back to the Isle of the Lost. Are Ben and Mal headed towards a breakup? HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Mitchell at the DCOM’s premiere on July 11 about where Mal and Ben are at when Descendants 2 picks up.

“So I think it is important to see where Mal has come from the first film,” Mitchell told HollywoodLife.com. “She really doesn’t deal too well with all that is happening. So it is important to see where Mal’s character really starts and what it comes into and I think with Ben as well. Ben is taken aside by the duties of running a kingdom because he basically has the whole known world under his command, so he really has some work to do. And he is only 17, so being young and still learning to being a king, and add Mal to that as well, it’s a lot for Mal to get used to a whole new country and a whole new group of people. So Mal really has some strain on her at the start of the film, and I feel like Ben does as well and we will see that. But I feel that it is important to see that there is where their relationship starts and what comes of it in the end, but I don’t want to give to much away!”

Ben and Mal are so cute together, and they genuinely do love each other. Mitchell also gushed about what Ben likes most about Mal. “Ben loves her bravery and courage,” he continued. “There is something about Ben, he loves seeing people for who they are and what he sees in Mal is courage and bravery! Something he couldn’t do himself, something that given a change in circumstances, he is not sure if he would be able to end up where she is today. So that is constantly admiring Ben, and it admires me, you know, that’s something that I would think Ben would think about all the time. When he looks at her he realizes how lucky and impressed he is.”

Descendants 2 will premiere July 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The sequel will air on ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime, and Lifetime Movies.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mal and Ben are meant to be? Let us know!