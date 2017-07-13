Kim Kardashian & Danielle Bregoli Make Up After Drama During Lunch At Beverly Hills Hotel

Cash Kim Kardashian outside, how bout dat! Danielle Bregoli met the reality star in person after she’s talked some serious smack about her family. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how they met up!

Of all the restaurants in all of LA, what are the chances that Kim Kardashian, 36, and Danielle Bregoli, 14, would be dining two tables away from each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famous Polo Lounge. Fate decided it was time for these pop culture treasures to finally meet, and they did on July 13. TMZ got ahold of a photo of the two ladies, and they looked like twinsies as both were wearing similar white tank tops. Kim had on shades and flashed a “peace” sign while both were too cool to smile, giving off faint smirks. Danielle tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that, “I was eating lunch. We have a mutual friend. I walked up and said hello, took a pic together, that was it.” CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PIC OF DANIELLE AND KIM.

We were kind of surprised that Kim would want anything to do with the “Cash me outside” sensation after she trash-talked the Kardashian clan. It turns out the reality star wasn’t aware who Danielle was! TMZ says sources close to Kim say that she was simply introduced to Kim as a “fan” and that the mother of two was being nice in posing at the table with her.

Kim may not be so thrilled that she was generous with her time if she knew that the teen internet sensation has smack talked her famous family. Following Rob Kardashian‘s nasty online rants against ex Black Chyna, 29, she posted a video to her YouTube page on July 6 where she said “Rob, you look like a bitch. She looks like she just played your ass. Honestly Rob, I don’t think she is with you cause you are cute. From what you look like, I would guess that you are not the best bed partner.” BRUTAL!

When we asked who her favorite Kardashian was, she told us it was actually Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 40, but in a more colorful way. “I like Kanye Kardashian best, he’s my favorite Calabasas girl,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. Who knows, maybe Kim would get a kick out of Danielle’s attitude and swagger, especially if she found out how quickly the teen has been been able to amass millions of social media followers!

HollywoodLifers, do you follow Danielle on social media?